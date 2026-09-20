Mets have no answer for Cristopher Sanchez, conclude home portion of their schedule with loss to Phillies

Cristopher Sánchez earned his major league-leading 18th win Sunday, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 victory over the New York Mets.

The Phillies (86-70), who salvaged a split of the four-game series, entered Sunday in the third National League wild-card spot, one game behind the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres and four games clear of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sánchez surrendered six hits - including Bo Bichette's sixth-inning homer - and struck out six over 6 1/3 innings as he snapped a tie with the Boston Red Sox's Sonny Gray for the big league lead in wins.

The last Phillies pitcher to lead the majors in wins was Steve Carlton with 23 in 1982.

Justin Crawford had a three-run triple and Luis Arraez finished with two RBIs. Alec Bohm and Trea Turner each had run-scoring hits. Kyle Schwarber tied a career high with four walks.

Rookie Jonah Tong (2-2) gave up four runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings for the last-place Mets, who finished 36-45 at home - their worst record at Citi Field since the 2013 team went 33-48.

The Mets drew 2,712,120 fans this season, a drop of 5,870 fans per game from last season - the steepest decline in the majors.

Brett Baty added a pinch-hit RBI single.

Despite a rainy forecast and the postponement of a ceremony honoring retiring Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose, the game began on time and wasn't interrupted. The crowd of 33,611 cheered and chanted Rose's name after "Hello, Goodbye" by The Beatles played in the eighth.

Up next

Phillies: Open their final homestand Tuesday, when RHP Zack Wheeler (13-5, 2.99 ERA) starts against the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers, who haven't announced a starter.

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (5-7, 4.74 ERA) starts Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, who haven't announced a starter.