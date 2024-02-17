Uncertain contract situation hangs over Mets slugger Pete Alonso's head as he arrives at spring training

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Pete Alonso, like many of the New York Met position players, showed up to camp Saturday, but unlike those players, Alonso has a huge but uncertain contract situation hanging over his head.

Mets general manager David Stearns has said a long-term deal will not likely be reached before Alonso hits free agency after the season. Of course, that was the topic of conversation during his press conference.

"I think we have a really good team. I'm super excited to get this spring training underway. I mean, we have a great group, and I'm really excited. I'm really excited to be here," Alonso said.

Alonso also knows that if he takes care of business on the field, the financial situation will take care of itself. That's why he has a singular focus coming into camp.

"Preparing to play 162 games, regular season games and earn the right to be in the post-season, and for me, I just want to be the best I can be every day. I can't really think about being a free agent because I'm just simply not there yet," Alonso said.

His new manager, Carlos Mendoza, saw this situation up close in 2022 as the bench coach with the Yankees. Aaron Judge had arguably the best contract year season in history and was rewarded with a nine-year $360 million deal. Mendoza has some advice for Alonso.

"He's been one of the best players in the league for years now, and just the biggest advice is be yourself, don't try to do too much and just continue to have fun," Mendoza said.

Alonso wants to continue to have fun with the team that drafted him.

"Can you say that you want to be a lifelong Met?" CBS New York's Otis Livingston asked.

"I've definitely thought of the idea. I've definitely welcomed the idea, but I can't predict the future," Alonso said.

It seems pretty simple -- take care of business on the field and produce, and everything else will take care of itself, whether it's with the Mets or somewhere else.