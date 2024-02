Spring training could be the beginning of the end of Pete Alonso's time with the Mets Spring training could be the beginning of the end for one of the all-time great Mets, Pete Alonso. He signed a one-year deal and sent a signal that he won't settle by switching to notorious hard bargaining agent Scott Boras. CBS New York's Otis Livingston reports from Port St. Lucie. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3uureY3