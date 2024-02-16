Watch CBS News
Mets have high hopes under rookie manager Carlos Mendoza after dismal season

By Otis Livingston

/ CBS New York

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The New York Mets have high hopes for the 2024 season as Port St. Lucie, Florida is abuzz with spring training baseball. 

It's hard to believe, but the Mets have only made the playoffs 10 times in the team's 62-year history. 

The team is coming off a disastrous 75-win season after registering 101 wins the year before. So the question is, which Mets are going to show up this year? 

Pitchers and catchers started their officials workouts under the watchful eyes of first-year manager Carlos Mendoza, who's looking to make his coaching style crystal clear early on. 

"A great communicator with high expectations. Talk about respect, accountability, and at the same time understanding that the game is hard and keeping it loose, keeping it fun," said Mendoza. 

It wasn't much fun finishing 4th in the NL East last year. Reliever Adam Ottovino said the team just couldn't get any traction. 

"We never really got the ball rolling in the right direction last year. So let's have a really good camp, just wipe away last year, come out playing good baseball and hopefully get on a little bit of a roll and that kind of can snowball in the right direction," said Ottavino. 

The return of Edwin Diaz would be a huge. In 2023, Diaz tore his patella tendon during the World Baseball Classic and missed the entire season. 

"That's something, like everyone's waiting for that. Me too. So, can't wait to hear the trumpets back in Citi Field," said Diaz. 

Diaz said he's good to go for Opening Day. 

Otis Livingston
otis-livingston.png

Otis Livingston is CBS 2's weekday sports anchor. The multiple Emmy Award winner has been with WCBS-TV since 2009.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 6:21 PM EST

