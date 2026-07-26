Tyrone Taylor's 3-run blast in 6th puts Mets ahead to stay in win over Dodgers

Tyrone Taylor put the Mets ahead with a three-run homer in the sixth inning, Marcus Semien added a three-run drive in the seventh and New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 on Sunday to prevent a season sweep.

With the Dodgers leading 3-1, reliever Jack Dreyer walked rookie Carson Benge and pinch-hitter Luis Robert Jr. in the sixth. Taylor gave the Mets a 4-3 lead by hitting a 1-1 sinker from Evan Phillips (0-2) into the left-field seats.

It was Taylor's fifth homer in 18 games since returning from the injured list on June 28. Eligible for free agency after this season, the backup outfielder appears likely to get traded before the Aug. 3. deadline.

Freddy Peralta allowed three runs -- two earned -- and six hits over four innings in what could end up being his final start for New York. Peralta also can become a free agent following the World Series and is expected to get moved sometime within the next eight days as part of a significant selloff by the last-place Mets (44-62).