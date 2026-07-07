Royals score 7 runs in the 7th, go on to outslug Mets

Tyler Tolbert tied a major league record with hits in 12 consecutive plate appearances, finishing 5-for-6 on Tuesday night and powering the Kansas City Royals to a wild, 16-12 comeback win over the New York Mets.

Batting ninth, the right fielder hit a two-run homer in the second inning and singled in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Tolbert's last three hits were infield hits. He flied out in the ninth.

Tolbert matched the record set by Chicago's Johnny Kling in 1902 and equaled by Walt Dropo of the Detroit Tigers in 1952.

The second-year player grinned as he walked back to first base following the record-tying hit. The Citi Field scoreboard flashed a graphic noting his accomplishment.

A.J. Minter retired Tolbert in the ninth. The remnants of the announced crowd of 32,734 gave Tolbert an ovation, and his teammates applauded while gathering on the top step of their dugout.

Tolbert went 2 for 2 on Saturday night against Philadelphia before being lifted for a pinch-hitter. He then started at shortstop on Monday and went 5 for 5 with a homer, his first of the season.

Every starter except Jac Caglianone had at least one RBI for the Royals, who trailed 9-4 before tying it with five runs in the fifth and pushing ahead with a seven-run seventh against Matt Seelinger (0-1), who made his major league debut.

Lane Thomas went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Tolbert scored four runs and drove in two.

The Mets had been 200-1 when scoring 12 or more runs, losing 13-12 at San Francisco on May 24, 2022, despite Joc Pederson's three-homer, eight-RBI game.

Beck Way (1-0), the Royals' fourth pitcher, got the final two outs of the seventh. Seth Lugo was tagged for a career-high nine runs, six earned, in 4 1/3 innings.

Rookie A.J. Ewing homered and reached base in all five plate appearances for the Mets, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Juan Soto hit his 20th homer, a three-run shot.

Up next

The Royals have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday night, when RHP Christian Scott (2-1, 3.49 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets.