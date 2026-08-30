Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto homer early, but Astros find a way to beat the Mets' bullpen

Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr.'s go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning helped power the Houston Astros to a 6-3 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

With Houston trailing 3-2, Wade launched a pitch from Jonathan Pintaro (0-1) for the third pinch-hit homer of his career and his first since April 2, 2025, while with San Francisco.

Jeremy Peña hit a leadoff homer and had two RBIs for the Astros, who remained two games ahead of Texas in the AL West and overcame consecutive homers by Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, the Mets' first two batters, in the first inning.

Houston scored twice in the seventh to make it a three-run game. Isaac Paredes scored on Daulton Varsho's bases-loaded groundout to first and Jose Altuve raced home when Jared Young threw wide of the plate.

Ethan Pecko overcame a laborious first inning to earn his first big league win. Pecko (1-0) gave up three hits - including homers on consecutive pitches to the Mets' first two batters, Lindor and Soto - and struck out four over five innings.

Josh Hader, the Astros' fifth pitcher, notched his 21st save with a one-hit ninth.

The homers by Lindor and Soto marked the fifth time New York's first two batters went deep and the first time since Oct. 4, 2022, when Brandon Nimmo, Lindor and Jeff McNeil went back-to-back-to-back against the Washington Nationals.

The leadoff homers by Peña and Lindor marked the fourth time both leadoff hitters went deep to open their team's half of the first inning in the majors this season.

Luis Torrens gave the Mets a brief lead in the fifth by hitting into a run-scoring double play.

Mets rookie Zac Thornton allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings.

Up next

Astros: RHP Peter Lambert (8-7, 3.66 ERA) starts Monday against LHP Anthony Kay (9-6, 4.09 ERA) and the Chicago White Sox.

Mets: RHP Robert Stock (0-3, 7.40 ERA) pitches Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays and LHP Ian Seymour (9-5, 4.21 ERA).