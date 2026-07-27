Francisco Lindor homers twice, drives in 6 as Mets clobber first-place Braves

Francisco Lindor homered twice and tripled off the top of the fence, driving in six runs as the New York Mets pulled away for a 14-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Marcus Semien hit a long two-run homer that snapped a 3-all tie in the sixth inning. Tyrone Taylor extended his tear at the plate with a three-run drive in the seventh as the last-place Mets (45-62) matched a season high with 19 hits and hammered a first-place opponent for the second consecutive day.

Taylor and Semien each had a three-run homer Sunday, when New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3.

Lindor, Semien, Taylor, Bo Bichette and rookie A.J. Ewing all had three hits as the Mets, minus injured slugger Juan Soto, scored double-digit runs for the 10th time this season.

Rookie starter Zac Thornton (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked one in his fifth big league outing.

Lindor hit an RBI triple off the top of the right-field wall and a two-run homer to left in his first two at-bats against Atlanta starter Martín Pérez. The star shortstop then gave the Mets their final three runs with a towering drive into the left-field seats off reliever Connor Thomas (0-1) to cap a five-run eighth.

It was Lindor's 23rd career multihomer game and first since Aug. 15 last year against Seattle. The switch-hitter had six RBIs for the fourth time and first since April 14, 2023. It was the first time he's had two homers and a triple in one game.

Ozzie Albies hit a tying homer for the Braves in the fourth and drove in all three of their runs.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to the lineup after missing 37 games with a strained left hamstring and went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Pérez yielded three runs and eight hits in five innings. Thomas was tagged for 11 runs and 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings, and Atlanta used infielder Jorge Mateo on the mound to finish the eighth.

Up next

Atlanta LHP Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) opposes New York RHP Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13) on Tuesday night.