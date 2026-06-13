Bo Bichette stays red hot, but the Mets struggle at the plate in loss to the Braves

Eli White homered and matched a career high with three hits Saturday, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets.

White laced an RBI double in the second inning and homered in the fourth before hitting another double in the seventh as the major league-leading Braves halted their second three-game losing streak of the season.

The three-hit game was the fifth of White's career and first since May 17, 2025.

Michael Harris II hit a 392-foot homer off the advertising signage along the second deck in right field in the eighth.

Martín Pérez (4-2) allowed one run and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings to win his third straight start -- his longest streak since he won three consecutive starts for the Texas Rangers from June 21 through July 2 in 2022.

Raisel Iglesias closed out his 14th save by getting Francisco Alvarez, the potential winning run, to hit into a game-ending 1-4-3 double play. Juan Soto's apparent homer leading off the ninth was overturned due to fan interference, sending Soto to second with a double.

Bo Bichette remained hot for the Mets by going 2 for 3 and scoring on Mark Vientos' sixth-inning single. Bichette is batting .389 (14 for 36) over the last nine games dating to June 3, a span in which he's raised his batting average from .213 to .236.

Sean Manaea (1-1) took the loss in his first start this year for the Mets. The left-hander permitted two runs and struck out six in six innings.

Up next

Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-3, 2.66 ERA) starts Sunday's series finale against RHP Freddy Peralta (4-5, 4.04).