A.J. Ewing's big day at the plate helps Mets take 2 of 3 from the Braves

A.J. Ewing finished a triple shy of the cycle and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-1 on Sunday to hand the top team in the majors its second consecutive series loss.

Ewing had an unusual RBI double during a four-run first inning against Bryce Elder to help the last-place Mets (32-39) take two of three games from Atlanta (46-25). The rookie outfielder also singled in the third and homered in the fifth. He grounded out in the seventh and struck out in the eighth.

Jared Young preceded Ewing in the first with a run-scoring single and came around to score when Mike Yastrzemski's throw from left field following Ewing's double caromed off the pole holding up the netting behind the third base line.

Brett Baty added an RBI single two batters later.

Ewing and Marcus Semien homered on consecutive pitches to open the fifth, and Juan Soto delivered a two-run single in the eighth.

Freddy Peralta (5-5) allowed one run and four hits in five innings for the win. The Braves loaded the bases with none out in the first against Peralta, who limited the damage to Dominic Smith's sacrifice fly.

Elder (5-4) set season highs by permitting six runs and 10 hits in four-plus innings.

The Braves dropped only two of their first 20 series this season before being swept by the Chicago White Sox in a rain-shortened, two-game set prior to arriving in New York.

Fans in Knicks garb dotted the Citi Field crowd of 40,106, which roared when highlights of New York's championship-clinching 94-90 win Saturday night over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals aired throughout the game.

Up next

Braves: Return home Tuesday, when RHP Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05 ERA) starts against RHP Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54) and the San Francisco Giants.

Mets: RHP Tobias Myers (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to start the opener of a six-game trip Monday against RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.14) and the Cincinnati Reds.