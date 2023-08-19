Judge sides with disabled veterans in New York marijuana dispensary lawsuit

New York judge issues injunction halting new marijuana licenses

NEW YORK -- In another blow to New York's rollout of recreational marijuana, licensing remains on hold after a judge sided with a group of disabled veterans.

The court issued an injunction stopping the state from processing new applications for retail licenses.

It continues a temporary stop in response to a lawsuit filed by four veterans claiming they were illegally passed over for licenses.

They accuse regulators of unlawfully prioritizing applicants with prior drug convictions while excluding others.

CBS New York spoke to one of the plaintiffs, Carmine Fiore, last week.

"I feel like veterans were used to get a law passed, and a good law, one that helps many citizens and the state as well. But once that law was passed, I feel like we were cast aside for a separate agenda," he said.

The injunction effectively puts the state's marijuana dispensary approval process on pause indefinitely.