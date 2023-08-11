Adults-only farmers market in New Paltz, New York showcases legal marijuana products

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. -- New York made history with legal cannabis sales at an adults-only farmers' market in Ulster County to help address the surplus that many marijuana growers are dealing with.

Security checked IDs, but the pop-up event had all the trappings of a traditional farmers market - tents, tables, curious consumers and knowledgeable farmers.

"I'm happy to have somewhere where I can meet the people who grow my product and I know what I'm getting," said Dylan Moscoso.

The event in New Paltz was New York's first pop-up sale of pot products. Despite the rain, customers lined up as four Hudson Valley farms prepared to make history.

"They're excited as well, to see this turnout, their product moving," said Jay Peterson with Legacy Dispensary of Albany, which was founded by people who suffered under previous prohibitions on cannabis.

The state requires a licensed dispensary at pop-ups to handle all sales.

The adults-only farmers' market represented a "boy how times have changed" moment. The Cannabis Growers Showcase took place right outside the old Village of New Paltz court, where over the years many were sentenced for simple pot possession.

The pop-ups are intended to help New York farmers who grew massive amounts of marijuana and are now sitting on a surplus.

In June, CBS New York went to Hepworth Farms in Ulster County, one of more than 100 pot farms sitting on tons of unsold product because so few retailers have opened under the complicated state licensing system.

"The state with their best intentions has been very slow at issuing licensed dispensaries. So you have 290 growers, you have 21 dispensaries," said Rick Weissman of High Falls Canna.

When farmers planted last year, the state indicated there would be up to 70 dispensaries open by now.

"It's two fold, right? I think the state also realized how much money they were missing out on on this slow rollout in sales," said Jens Verhaegh of Supernaturals NY.

With a 13% tax rate, New York is counting on legal pot to bring in more than $1 billion before 2028.

"There's money in weed. So where the money goes, you must follow," said Peterson.

Marijuana markets are expected to pop up all over New York in the coming months.

The New Paltz pop-up market operates every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 30.