Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for tougher punishments for illegal cannabis shops in New York

Gov. Hochul wants to give localities power to shut down illegal cannabis shops

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for tougher punishment for shops that sell cannabis illegally.

The governor stood with legal cannabis business owners, saying their livelihoods are under attack by unlicensed shops.

Hochul says imposing fines is not enough on vendors who evade taxes, sell to minors and sometimes offer products laced with dangerous chemicals.

She wants Albany lawmakers to give local governments the power to shut them down.

"They can appeal their fines. They can appeal their closure. Everybody gets due process, but while that plays out in the courts, they would be shuttered and out of business. The padlock stays on," Hochul said.

The governor's plan would also establish local registries of licensed cannabis businesses.

Hochul also called on tech companies to prohibit advertising by unlicensed businesses on social media platforms.

The governor says 50 licensed dispensaries have opened since December, and there will be 80 by Friday.