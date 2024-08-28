New York Jets' 53-man roster analysis. This team is an AFC favorite for a reason.

NEW YORK -- There were few surprises on cut-down day for the New York Jets. They seemed to know what they had entering training camp and appear now, at least on paper, to be one of the most talented teams in the AFC.

Some names and faces could change before the regular season opener at the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 9, but for now here's a look at the 53 players that survived camp.

Jets quarterbacks

As anyone with even a limited knowledge of the NFL knows, the Jets will likely go as far as four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers takes them. Head coach Robert Saleh was overly cautious during the preseason as Rodgers, who is coming off a left Achilles tear that cost him all but four plays last season, did not see one second of action. Still, all reports indicate he appears to be in top physical condition.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to throw during a training camp workout on July 24, 2024, in Florham Park, N.J. AP Photo/Rich Schultz

As expected, veteran Tyrod Taylor will be Rodgers' backup. The Jets finished 7-10 last season, missing the playoffs for a club-record 13th consecutive season, but many games they dropped were low-scoring and close. The front office took a lot of heat for the Jets not having a competent backup to Rodgers. Now, they do.

Jets running backs

Breece Hall is poised to have a monster season. The third-year back out of Iowa State finished just six yards shy of 1,000 last season, several months removed from a knee injury that cost him most of his rookie season. Hall has guaranteed he'll crack 1,000 on the ground, and should continue to be a menace as a receiver out of the backfield. He had 76 receptions last season, good for second on the team.

Hall will be backed up by rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, and Israel Abanikanda, who is in his second season.

Jets wide receivers

Considering how bad the Jets' quarterback situation has been over the last several years, it's amazing Garrett Wilson has enjoyed as fast a start to his career as he has. The third-year wideout out of Ohio State posted 1,103 receiving yards last season and 1,042 as a rookie on a combined 178 catches. If Rodgers stays healthy, there's no limit on what Wilson can do this season.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, top, jumps over the Texans' Jalen Pitre during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Veteran Mike Williams was signed as a free agent during the offseason, but is still recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss 14 games last season. Until he is ready to return, the Jets will rely heavily on veteran Allen Lazard, who is coming off a nightmare 2023 season, rookie Malachi Corley, and second-year players Jason Brownlee, Irvin Charles and Xavier Gipson.

Also, don't rule out general manager Joe Douglas trying to add to this group before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

Jets offensive linemen

Successful NFL teams almost always have depth on their offensive line. The Jets kept 10 linemen in the hope of keeping Rodgers upright. Perennial All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith leads an impressive list of offseason acquisitions, which also includes right tackle Morgan Moses and left guard John Simpson. First-round draft pick Olu Fashanu will be Smith's primary backup, but is also being groomed to play on the right side.

The rest of the big boys up front that made the cut are expected starter at right guard, Alijah Vera-Tucker, left guard Xavier Newman-Johnson, right tackle Max Mitchell, left tackle Carter Warren, and centers Joe Tippmann and Wes Schweitzer.

Jets defensive linemen

To put it simply, the Jets are totally stacked up front, even without holdout edge rusher Haason Reddick.

Quinnen Williams is considered one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. The sixth-year right-tackle made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. Free agent signing Javon Kinlaw will man left tackle. On the edge, Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV will be on the left and Michael Clemons will likely start on the right, unless Reddick shows up.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams celebrates after sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Dec. 11, 2022. Adrian Kraus / AP

Veterans Solomon Thomas and Takk McKinley and undrafted free agents Braiden McGregor and Leonard Taylor III will be part of the rotation on the right side and UDFA Eric Watts will be on the left. Tackle Leki Fotu will start the season on injured reserve. All looked good during the preseason.

Jets linebackers

While the defensive line gets most of the attention, the Jets have two star linebackers and one who could be a star in the making in C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, respectively. Mosley and Quincy Williams, the older brother of Quinnen Williams, combined for 290 total tackles last season, including 20 for a loss.

Chazz Surratt and Zaire Barnes will provide depth.

Jets secondary

Again, it's an area of strength. Sauce Gardner, who is in his third season, may be the best cornerback in the league, regardless of scheme. His partner, D.J. Reed, often draws opponents' top receivers. They will be backed up by Brandin Echols, Qwan'tez Stiggers and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

The Jets have a lot of experience at safety, with eight-year veteran Chuck Clark manning strong and Tony Adams at free. They will be spelled by veterans Ashtyn Davis and Isaiah Oliver, respectively.

Jets special teams

Greg Zuerlein remains on the short list of best kickers in the NFL. The 13-year veteran made 35 of 38 of his field goal attempts last season, including 5 of 6 from 50-plus. Now in his 16th season, Thomas Morstead averaged 48.8 yards per punt last season, the second most of his career.

Thomas Hennessey will resume his role as long snapper.