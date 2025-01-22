Jets reportedly get their guy, will hire Aaron Glenn as head coach

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets will soon have a new head coach -- and it appears they are getting the guy they wanted all along.

According to numerous reports, the Jets will hire Aaron Glenn, who just finished his fourth season as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

Glenn was the only candidate to get a second interview with the Jets. He met with ownership on Tuesday at the team's headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey, but left without signing a contract. However, confidence was reportedly high within the organization that the Jets would land him.

Glenn was expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, but a freak snowstorm reportedly delayed his trip.

What to know about new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn

A former NFL cornerback, Glenn, 52, was selected 12th overall by the Jets in the 1994 draft out of Texas A&M and played eight seasons with New York before moving on to four other teams. Of his 41 interceptions and 643 tackles during his 15-year career, 24 and 392, respectively, were achieved with the Jets.

After working as a scout for the Jets in 2012 and 2013, Glenn got into coaching. He was the assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before serving five seasons as defensive backs coach with the Saints.

Then-Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn talks with linebacker Jack Campbell during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on Dec. 15, 2024 in Detroit. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Glenn joined the Lions as defensive coordinator in 2021 and became an integral part of an organizational culture change. Over the last three seasons he was on staff, Detroit went 36-15 in the regular season and made the playoffs twice. In the four seasons prior to his arrival, the Lions went 23-40-1 and had no playoff appearances.

Detroit's defense during the 2024 regular season was seventh in points allowed per game, 20.1, and fifth in yards allowed against the run, 98.4, despite being decimated by injuries. The Lions, as the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, went into their 45-31 divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders with 16 players on injured reserve, including star end Aidan Hutchinson, tackle Alim McNeill, two starting linebackers and three starting cornerbacks.

It remains to be seen who Glenn will tap as his coordinators with the Jets.

Jets GM search continues

The Jets also had their second interview with Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark on Tuesday, but his potential hiring is reportedly on hold. It is believed the Jets like Newmark due to his familiarity with Glenn.

Before joining Washington's front office prior to the start of the 2024 season, Newmark worked for 26 years in the Detroit organization.

There are believed to be up to 20 candidates for the Jets' GM job, including former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, Buffalo Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg, and Ryan Grigson, the Minnesota Vikings' senior vice president of player personnel.

Whoever gets the job will likely be looking for the Jets' next franchise quarterback as early as this year's draft, regardless if 41-year-old future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers returns. The Jets currently have the seventh pick in the first round of what is not considered the deepest draft for quarterbacks.

A look back at the Jets' 2024 season

For a franchise that has known nothing but disappointment for well over a decade, the Jets suffered through one of their most frustrating seasons in 2024.

Even with Rodgers back and fully healthy following the Achilles tear that ended his season just four plays into the 2023 opener, the Jets finished 5-12 and missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, the longest current run of futility in the NFL.

Rodgers put up decent numbers by his lofty standards, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only 11 interceptions, but the Jets' offense often struggled in the red zone, and their defense failed to live up to the hype.

All of it contributed to head coach Robert Saleh's ouster following a 2-3 start. GM Joe Douglas was relieved of his duties after the team's 3-8 start.

The Jets will have numerous roster spots to fill as many of their high-priced players on expiring contracts are not expected to return.

The biggest question moving forward will center on Rodgers, who has one year left on his contract. The Jets have not said if they want him back in 2025, and the four-time NFL MVP has hinted that retirement is a possibility.