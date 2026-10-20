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Islanders score 3 first-period goals, hold on to defeat Ducks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

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Ondrej Palat, Viktor Eklund and Simon Holmstrom scored first-period goals and the New York Islanders beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory.

Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves to help the Islanders improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim, which lost its fourth straight game. Lukas Dostal finished with 22 saves.

Palat opened the scoring with 6:21 left in the first period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau found Palat streaking toward the net, and the forward fired a wrist shot past Dostal.

Eklund doubled the lead less than three minutes later. Emil Heineman floated a wrist shot from the blue line, and Eklund corralled the loose puck and buried it for his second goal of the season.

Vatrano pulled the Ducks within a goal 49 seconds later, lifting a backhander past Sorokin off a feed from A.J. Greer.

Holmstrom restored New York's two-goal advantage with a power-play goal with 1:18 left in the first, deflecting Mathew Schaefer's shot from the point past Dostal.

Killorn pulled Anaheim within a goal with 2:40 remaining in the third.

Up next

Ducks: At New Jersey Thursday night.

Islanders: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

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