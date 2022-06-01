New York's gas tax break goes into effect Wednesday
NEW YORK -- As gas prices reach record highs, New York drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump.
Starting Wednesday, the gas tax break takes effect in the state.
The 16 cents per gallon suspension for regular and diesel gas will last through the end of the year.
Drivers will save about $2 on a 12-gallon fill-up.
Right now, AAA says the average price of gas in New York is about $4.92.
