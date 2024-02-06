New York lawmakers file objection to remove former president Donald Trump from primary ballot

New York lawmakers file objection to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

New York lawmakers file objection to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

New York lawmakers file objection to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers are going to court to get former president Donald Trump removed from the primary ballot.

The move came hours after the state Board of Elections said that Trump would appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot in April.

The lawmakers contend that Trump should not be on the ballot because of his actions relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The United States Constitution prevents someone from holding office if they engaged in insurrection.