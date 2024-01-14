Watch CBS News
No further budget cuts coming to New York City libraries

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned new information on the city's budget.

Political reporter Marcia Kramer reports there will be no further cuts to libraries in the preliminary fiscal budget Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce Tuesday.

To fill a $7 billion budget gap, city agencies were asked to take a 5% cut.

The city's three library systems had planned to make up those cuts by closing libraries on Saturdays and reducing hours on weekdays, but the mayor said he's not going to let that happen.

"Libraries are our lifeline to countless communities and the great equalizer. Thanks to planning and management, we're are going to pass a balanced budget that still meets the needs of working class New Yorkers," Adams said.

The mayor had previously announced there will be no further cuts to police, firefighters and sanitation workers.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 7:10 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

