No further budget cuts coming to New York City libraries

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned new information on the city's budget.

Political reporter Marcia Kramer reports there will be no further cuts to libraries in the preliminary fiscal budget Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce Tuesday.

To fill a $7 billion budget gap, city agencies were asked to take a 5% cut.

READ MORE: Due to budget cuts, New York Public Library no longer open on Sundays

The city's three library systems had planned to make up those cuts by closing libraries on Saturdays and reducing hours on weekdays, but the mayor said he's not going to let that happen.

"Libraries are our lifeline to countless communities and the great equalizer. Thanks to planning and management, we're are going to pass a balanced budget that still meets the needs of working class New Yorkers," Adams said.

The mayor had previously announced there will be no further cuts to police, firefighters and sanitation workers.