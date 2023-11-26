Due to budget cuts, New York Public Library no longer open on Sundays

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the last day New Yorkers can go to the New York Public Library on Sundays.

Starting next week, branches will no longer be open on that day. That includes the flagship library at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

It is all because of the budget cuts Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month, which impact every city agency.

Many New Yorkers that spoke to CBS New York had mixed reactions.

"I think it's a shame because a lot of people, the only days they can come are on the weekends, and this is an invaluable service," poet Garrett Buhl Robinson said.

"Very disappointed," a woman said.

"I mean, I understand. The city has got a limited budget for everything," another man added.

The mayor has blamed the budget cuts on federal COVID aid ending, and the cost of the migrant crisis in the city.