Watch CBS News
Local News

Due to budget cuts, New York Public Library no longer open on Sundays

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the last day New Yorkers can go to the New York Public Library on Sundays.

Starting next week, branches will no longer be open on that day. That includes the flagship library at 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue.

It is all because of the budget cuts Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month, which impact every city agency.

READ MORENew York City migrant services on the chopping block in second round of budget cuts

Many New Yorkers that spoke to CBS New York had mixed reactions.

"I think it's a shame because a lot of people, the only days they can come are on the weekends, and this is an invaluable service," poet Garrett Buhl Robinson said.

"Very disappointed," a woman said.

"I mean, I understand. The city has got a limited budget for everything," another man added.

READ MOREA look inside the Brooklyn Public Library's efforts to improve public access

The mayor has blamed the budget cuts on federal COVID aid ending, and the cost of the migrant crisis in the city.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 26, 2023 / 8:00 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.