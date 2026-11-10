Subway surfing arrests in New York City continue to rise. Here's what the NYPD is doing to stop the dangerous trend.

Despite the warnings, subway surfing continues to be a big problem in New York City, and continues to take lives.

The NYPD is taking additional steps to try and stop it.

The latest statistics show there have been 19 deaths and 25 injuries related to subway surfing since 2022, adding the number of arrests has gone up every year, thanks, in part, to the deployment of drone patrols.

NYPD data shows 185 people have been arrested for subway surfing so far this year, a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. Police say subway surfers do it before and after school hours, mostly where tracks are elevated.

The department is trying to make education a priority.

"For us, it's getting into schools. We've done so far this year 85 sessions and we've reached something like 8,700 students and parents," NYPD Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta said. "I think we're seeing results."

Police say a 14-year-old boy's foot was severed while he was riding on top of a train on the J/M line in Brooklyn on Nov. 2.

News of subway surfing injuries and deaths make Norma Nazario relive the worst moment of her life, when she was told three years ago that her 15-year-old son, Zackery, died while subway surfing.

She said images and videos of him risking his life were found on his phone after his death.

"He was introduced to subway surfing through a friend through TikTok," Nazario said. "I found out too late."

She now works with the NYPD on safety campaigns, including one called "Ride Inside, Stay Alive," and she meets with parents of children injured and killed while subway surfing.

"I know how you feel. I know what you're going through. I've been going through [it] since Zack passed away," Nazario said.

"Please stop subway surfing. This thrill isn't worth the risk," she added.

Social media companies have said when they are able to detect dangerous content, they block it.