New York City students head back to class for 1st day of school

First day of school for New York City students

NEW YORK -- Today is the first day of school for about one million students in New York City.

While school buses will be rolling as normal, that may not be the case in the weeks ahead. Schools are also making some changes because of the extreme heat.

Mayor Eric Adams, Schools Chancellor David Banks and United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew will welcome students back for another school year this morning at P.S. 121 Throop in the Bronx.

Before the school year even officially starts, it's already been off to a rocky beginning with the possibility of a bus strike.

Buses will run for the first days of school Thursday and Friday, but that could all change next week if the union representing drivers and attendants doesn't come to an agreement with the city.

The Department of Education recently said it's hopeful there will be a resolution soon. Banks admitted there may be some hiccups with busing, but he's committed to the success of all students.

"Nonetheless, we never lose sight of our primary mission, which is to ensure that each student graduates on a pathway to a rewarding career and long term economic security, equipped to be a positive force for change," he told CBS New York.

Meanwhile, due to the heat advisory, public schools will limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will move any strenuous activities to indoor air conditioned settings during those times.