Day 3 of dangerous heat for New York City and US Open

NEW YORK -- It's going to be day three of hot weather for the US Open and really anyone who has to be outside.

The US Open will be keeping a portion of the stadium roof closed for another day due to the extreme heat.

Fans did their best to stay cool Wednesday, but the hottest day so far of the two-week tournament pushed some players to their limit. In between stops to towel off during a quarter final match, Daniil Medvedev expressed frustration playing in what was nearly 95-degree weather.

"Brutal conditions for both of us. I don't know if you can see through the camera, but because of sweating so much I used a lot of towels, I have no skin left on my nose," he said after the match. "I don't have the solution, because even if we say let's play all the matches at night, maybe on different stadiums... they were not much better than us today with Andre, because even at night New York can be really hot and humid."

The extreme heat poses real health risks. Officials say it can be deadly and to seek help if experiencing any signs of heat-related illness, which could include clammy skin, confusion and nausea.

Most heat-related deaths in New York City occur after exposure to heat in homes without air conditioners. So you should stay indoors, keep your blinds closed, and 78 is the sweet spot on the thermostat to keep cool while conserving energy.

Cooling centers are also open, and you can bring your pets to some locations. City pools will also be open regular hours.

