New Jersey residents stocking up for several inches of snow; Winter Storm Warnings for multiple counties

New Jersey stocking up for several inches of snow in some counties

CLARK, N.J. -- Parts of New Jersey could see more than 6 inches of snow from a storm that's expected to start Monday night and intensify for Tuesday's morning commute.

CBS New York's Christine Sloan reported from Union County, where residents were already preparing for the storm at the Ace Hardware store in Clark. They had plenty of rock salt in stock, but the owner said it's been an odd winter season.

"People in general are confused whether we're in early spring or we're still in winter, but now it looks like mother nature's going to throw us another curve ball," Augie Tobia said.

The store had a good number of weather fighting tools left over from a winter season that's seen little snow.

"We have plenty of snow shovels... We do have snow blowers in stock... I actually have additional ice melt coming in tomorrow, if the truck makes it in here on time," said Tobia.

Several counties, including Bergen and Monroe, are under a Winter Storm Warning. Others could see a slushy mess.

Down the Jersey Shore, they're also expecting high winds and coastal flooding, with high tide being a major concern.

Employees at the Union County hardware store said they're ready for the storm, even staying open later Monday night until 7 p.m. Customers were preparing early.

"Pretty much prepared. I am going to get some more salt today though," Clark resident Lance Rogers said. "He's got a good supply of salt. So this is my place to get the rock salt."

The store is currently transitioning for spring products but still has plenty of winter stuff.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest timeline and totals from the storm.