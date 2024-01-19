Watch CBS News
New York City preparing for another coating of snow amid freezing temperatures

By Doug Williams

/ CBS New York

NYC prepping for more snow today
NYC prepping for more snow today 01:58

NEW YORK -- New York City is expected to see another 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday.

Streets and sidewalks may be slick, especially for the evening commute, with temperatures right around freezing. 

CBS New York's Doug Williams caught up with a group of joggers early Friday morning in Central Park.

"It helps to recompress and de-stress and get ready to take on the day ahead," one of them said. 

"I think they put salt everywhere, so it was pretty nice," another added.

New York City public schools are open as usual, but alternate side parking has been suspended. 

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest timeline and totals.   

Doug Williams
doug-williams-small-2023.png

Doug Williams has been reporting and anchoring in the Tri-State Area since 2013.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 8:11 AM EST

