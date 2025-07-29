NFL reacts after NYC gunman targets office in "unspeakable act of violence"

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell called the shooting at a New York City office building where the league's offices are headquartered an "unspeakable act of violence."

Security footage shows the gunman entered 345 Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. The Midtown Manhattan building is home to a number of companies, including the NFL, Blackstone and KPMG.

The scene on the corner of Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street, near 345 Park Avenue where a New York Police Department police officer was shot, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York. Angelina Katsanis / AP

Officials said security footage shows the gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, entering the lobby and shooting Didarul Islam, a New York City police officer who was providing security to the building as part of an NYPD program. He also shot a woman who had taken shelter behind a pillar and sprayed the lobby with gunfire. The gunman then went to an elevator bank, shooting another security guard in the process.

Mayor Eric Adams said on "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that the gunman intended to go to the NFL's offices, but took the wrong elevator bank and went to the 33rd floor, where building management is located. He shot and killed one person on that floor, then turned the gun on himself, officials said.

A view of the scene following the mass shooting attack in Manhattan, New York, United States on July 29, 2025. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Goodell said a league employee was seriously injured in the shooting and is hospitalized in stable condition. The league commissioner did not identify the employee and said the league is supporting him and his family.

All other NFL employees at the building are believed to be safe and accounted for, Goodell said.

"We are deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers who responded to this threat quickly and decisively and to Officer Islam, who gave his life to protect others," Goodell said.

Adams said the gunman, who drove cross-country from Las Vegas, had a note on him that claimed he had CTE, a brain injury that can occur in contact sports. The gunman "appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," Adams said. The gunman also had a documented history of mental health issues, Las Vegas law enforcement said.

Goodell told NFL employees that "significant resources," including grief counselors, are available to employees. He also said there "will be an increased security presence" at the building "in the days and weeks to come."

"Every one of you is a valued member of the NFL family," Goodell wrote. "We will get through this together."