New York City has action plan in place should school bus drivers go on strike

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks put parents on notice Monday about the possibility a school bus strike that could affect the start of the new school year.

The city has an action plan to get students to their classrooms no matter what.

The phrase "All dressed up but no place to go" now applies to the city's fleet of school buses, which are lined up and ready for the start of school next week even though, according to the mayor and schools chancellor, they may continue to sit idle.

READ MORE: New York City school bus drivers could be going on strike for the first time in 10 years

Negotiations are continuing with the union representing bus drivers and attendants and there is the possibility of a strike that could affect 4,400 bus routes across all five boroughs.

In all, 80,000 students could be impacted, including 25,000 special education students.

But the mayor said Monday, fear not, the city has contingency plans.

"Working families across New York City should not, and do not, have to worry about getting their children to school every day," Adams said. "This administration is here to help ensure our children continue their educations uninterrupted."

The city's plan includes:

Offering emergency MetroCards to all impacted families. The cards will be valid on subways and all buses, except Express buses. They will allow four trips and transfers daily, Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Reimbursement for alternative transportation, including taxis and personal vehicles. The reimbursement is 58 cents per mile and a maximum of $200 per day.

There will also be ride-share service for special ed students and others who need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. It will include round-trip transportation to the parent's workplace.

"Make no mistake, this is a labor dispute that will have deep implications for some of our most vulnerable student populations and their families," Banks said.

The last bus strike occurred 10 years ago and lasted for a month. City officials said they hope an agreement can be reached before school opens on Sept. 7.

Officials said they will update families about the latest transportation options if a strike is called. Information can be obtained at the Department of Education's Transportation Customer Service Unit at (718) 392-8855.