New York City Rent Guidelines Board holds final vote on rent hikes for rent-stabilized units

NEW YORK -- As many as 2 million New Yorkers are going to have to reach a little deeper into their pockets to pay for rent.

The Rent Guidelines Board voted Wednesday to increase one-year leases by 3% and two-year leases by 2.75% in the first year and 3.2% in the second year in rent-stabilized units.

From the moment the meeting began to the time it ended, protesters were vocal. So much so, it was difficult to hear anything the board had to say.

While some tenants were asking for a rent freeze, saying there is a current affordability crisis in New York City, the group that represents owners of rent-stabilized apartments said the increase is not enough to maintain buildings.

"I understand the Rent Guidelines Board needed to build consensus to pass a vote, but it's in the context of a broken system that yielded a result that is not sufficient for owners to maintain stabilized buildings," said Michael Tobman of the Rent Stabilization Association.

"You raise the rent. People can't afford the rent. You think they're gonna leave the city? They're not. It's gonna create crime and they're gonna rob us to eat and sleep," rent stabilized tenant Malikah Khadijah Shabazz said.

Neither side left here happy on Wednesday night. Renters vowed to continue fighting to lower rent increases.

Many tenants had been trying to convince the board to not increase their rents, especially after already seeing one of the biggest rent hikes last year in almost a decade.

Tenant advocates argued any increase would lead to poverty and homelessness.

"Our landlords are already rich. They get money from our paychecks every single month," one said during a recent public hearing.

"I should not be paying $991 a month with three roommates in a rent-stabilized apartment," another person said.

The Rent Stabilized Association, comprised of landlords and building owners, said in a statement, "Owners need adequate rent adjustments to keep pace with constant increases in property taxes, insurance and mortgage rates, and utility, energy, maintenance and other operational costs."