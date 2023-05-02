New York City Rent Guidelines Board holds public hearing on proposed hikes for rent-stabilized apartments
NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board is hosting a public meeting Tuesday as it considers significant hikes for rent-stabilized apartments.
The board's nine members are looking at increases of nearly 16% on two-year leases and 8.5% on one-year leases.
Landlords say the rent hike is necessary to keep buildings operational, but tenant advocates say the hikes would lead to evictions for many rent-stabilized tenants.
The hearing gets underway at 7 p.m. at Cooper Union.
A final vote is set for June.
