New York City Rent Guidelines Board holds public hearing on proposed hikes for rent-stabilized apartments

NEW YORK -- New York City's Rent Guidelines Board is hosting a public meeting Tuesday as it considers significant hikes for rent-stabilized apartments

The board's nine members are looking at increases of nearly 16% on two-year leases and 8.5% on one-year leases. 

Landlords say the rent hike is necessary to keep buildings operational, but tenant advocates say the hikes would lead to evictions for many rent-stabilized tenants. 

The hearing gets underway at 7 p.m. at Cooper Union. 

A final vote is set for June.   

