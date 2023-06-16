Tenants make emotional pleas against rent increase at New York City Rent Guidelines Board meeting

NEW YORK -- It was an emotion-packed meeting Thursday as tenants shared their grievances over the Rent Guidelines Board's plans to increase rent for stabilized apartments.

This was the last public comment before the board is expected to vote next week.

Their emotional pleas resonated in the room.

"Our landlords are already rich. They get money from our paychecks every single month," one person said.

Tenants tried to convince the city's Rent Guidelines Board to not increase their rents.

"I should not be paying $991 a month with three roommates in a rent-stabilized apartment," another person said.

Next week, board members are voting for a 2-5% increase on one-year leases and a 4-7% increase on two-year leases that are starting this October.

New Yorkers are fuming after already seeing the biggest rent hike last year in almost a decade.

"For the Rent Guidelines Board to consider rent hikes ranging as high as 7% is egregious," said New York City Councilmember Alexa Avilés.

Tenant advocates argue any increase will increase poverty and homelessness.

"People cannot afford the apartments they have. They can't afford these increases. We already have people facing evictions," one person said.

After a public comment meeting on May 2 where protesters stormed the stage, in a statement, the Rent Stabilization Association, comprised of landlords and building owners, advised their members to only testify during a virtual meeting earlier this week. The association further says, "Owners need adequate rent adjustments to keep pace with constant increases in property taxes, insurance and mortgage rates, and utility, energy, maintenance, and other operational costs."

But one tenant had this comeback: "If you can't turn enough surplus profit from your buildings to make it worth your while, then my advice to you is to do what so many of us here tonight have already done -- get a real job."

Officials say their final vote on the rent guidelines is scheduled for next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hunter College on the Upper East Side.