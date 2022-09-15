Watch CBS News
Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez facing multiple charges in Upper Manhattan crash that killed 2 pedestrians

NEW YORK -- A man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in connection to a deadly car crash in Upper Manhattan.

Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was arrested Wednesday.

The crash happened Aug. 3 at West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue in Inwood.

According to police, Diaz-Ramirez was driving north on Sherman Avenue when he collided with another vehicle, causing that other vehicle to strike two pedestrians.

Both victims, 31-year-old Joel Adames and 40-year-old David Fernandez, died from their injuries.

Diaz-Ramirez and the other driver both stayed at the scene after the crash.

Police say Diaz-Ramirez has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide and assault.

