Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez facing multiple charges in Upper Manhattan crash that killed 2 pedestrians
NEW YORK -- A man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in connection to a deadly car crash in Upper Manhattan.
Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was arrested Wednesday.
The crash happened Aug. 3 at West 207th Street and Sherman Avenue in Inwood.
READ MORE: 2 men killed when crash sends car onto sidewalk in Upper Manhattan
According to police, Diaz-Ramirez was driving north on Sherman Avenue when he collided with another vehicle, causing that other vehicle to strike two pedestrians.
Both victims, 31-year-old Joel Adames and 40-year-old David Fernandez, died from their injuries.
Diaz-Ramirez and the other driver both stayed at the scene after the crash.
Police say Diaz-Ramirez has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide and assault.
for more features.