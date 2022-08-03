Watch CBS News
2 men killed when crash sends car onto sidewalk in Upper Manhattan

By John Dias

NEW YORK -- At least two people are dead and several others are injured following a crash in Upper Manhattan. 

It happened around 4 a.m. on West 207th Street near Sharman Avenue in Inwood. 

Police say a BMW collided head-on with a Subaru, which spun out and struck two people on the sidewalk.

Two men in their 30s were killed and five other people were hurt, including three in critical condition. 

There's no word on what caused the crash.

