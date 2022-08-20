Watch CBS News
Health

New York state reports first known monkeypox case in a child

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First pediatric case of monkeypox in New York reported
First pediatric case of monkeypox in New York reported 00:32

NEW YORK -- New York state is reporting its first known monkeypox case in a child.

According to new data from the state's health department, someone under the age of 18 tested positive in the past week.

WEB EXTRA: Identifying monkeypox symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

The state did not release the child's gender or where they live, but the reported data did not include monkeypox cases in New York City.

This comes as cases among children are starting to rise across the country.

The latest data shows there are about 2,800 cases in New York state. About 2,600 of those are in New York City.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.