New York state reports first known monkeypox case in a child

First pediatric case of monkeypox in New York reported

NEW YORK -- New York state is reporting its first known monkeypox case in a child.

According to new data from the state's health department, someone under the age of 18 tested positive in the past week.

The state did not release the child's gender or where they live, but the reported data did not include monkeypox cases in New York City.

This comes as cases among children are starting to rise across the country.

The latest data shows there are about 2,800 cases in New York state. About 2,600 of those are in New York City.