Watch CBS News
Local News

Partial vacate orders issued at 7 more parking garages across New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Partial vacate orders issued at 7 more parking garages across NYC
Partial vacate orders issued at 7 more parking garages across NYC 00:36

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned New York City's buildings department is cracking down on seven more parking garages across the city.

They've temporarily shut down at least part of all seven of those garages, deeming them unsafe.

Since the deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan in April, the city has now inspected 187 garages and issued a total of 15 vacate orders.

The most recent round of vacate orders includes a garage at 201 Brighton 1st Rd. in Brooklyn, where inspectors found debris had fallen from the ceiling. Inspectors shut down part of the garage.

They also recently found an Upper East Side garage at 434 E. 80th St. in a severe state of disrepair and shut down the whole garage.

The other affected garages include:

  • 14 South William St. in the Financial District,
  • 310 W. 39th St. in Midtown,
  • 2621 Aqueduct Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx,
  • 220 E. 117th St. in East Harlem, and
  • 160 W. 10th St. in Greenwich Village.

The Department of Buildings says additional enforcement actions may be taken at other parking structures as they continue their review.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.