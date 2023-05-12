Partial vacate orders issued at 7 more parking garages across New York City

Partial vacate orders issued at 7 more parking garages across NYC

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned New York City's buildings department is cracking down on seven more parking garages across the city.

They've temporarily shut down at least part of all seven of those garages, deeming them unsafe.

Since the deadly parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan in April, the city has now inspected 187 garages and issued a total of 15 vacate orders.

The most recent round of vacate orders includes a garage at 201 Brighton 1st Rd. in Brooklyn, where inspectors found debris had fallen from the ceiling. Inspectors shut down part of the garage.

They also recently found an Upper East Side garage at 434 E. 80th St. in a severe state of disrepair and shut down the whole garage.

The other affected garages include:

14 South William St. in the Financial District,

310 W. 39th St. in Midtown,

2621 Aqueduct Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx,

220 E. 117th St. in East Harlem, and

160 W. 10th St. in Greenwich Village.

The Department of Buildings says additional enforcement actions may be taken at other parking structures as they continue their review.