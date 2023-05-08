Watch CBS News
Times Square parking garage partially shut down for unsafe conditions, including missing steel supports

NEW YORK -- A parking garage in Times Square has been partially shut down after investigators said they found unsafe conditions. 

The Department of Buildings said the 9-story garage on West 40th Street has missing steel supports, corrosion and non-working drainage. 

DOB issued a vacate order for the cellar and multiple floors. Officials said the rest of the building is still functional. 

The property's owner is being ordered to perform emergency work. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 11:20 PM

