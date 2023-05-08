Times Square parking garage partially shut down for unsafe conditions, including missing steel supports
NEW YORK -- A parking garage in Times Square has been partially shut down after investigators said they found unsafe conditions.
The Department of Buildings said the 9-story garage on West 40th Street has missing steel supports, corrosion and non-working drainage.
DOB issued a vacate order for the cellar and multiple floors. Officials said the rest of the building is still functional.
The property's owner is being ordered to perform emergency work.
