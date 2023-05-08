Times Square parking garage partially shut down for unsafe conditions, including missing steel supports

NEW YORK -- A parking garage in Times Square has been partially shut down after investigators said they found unsafe conditions.

The Department of Buildings said the 9-story garage on West 40th Street has missing steel supports, corrosion and non-working drainage.

DOB issued a vacate order for the cellar and multiple floors. Officials said the rest of the building is still functional.

Read More: DOB issues partial vacate order for 8th parking garage in wake of deadly collapse

The property's owner is being ordered to perform emergency work.