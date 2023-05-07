DOB issues partial vacate order for 8th parking garage in wake of deadly collapse

NEW YORK -- Another parking garage has been ordered to vacate after the deadly collapse last month in Lower Manhattan.

Department of Buildings officials say an inspection revealed structural issues at 143 West 40th Street, including missing structural steel supports, corrosion on other support beams and more.

The city issued a partial vacate order for several floors.

Officials ask anyone who suspects unsafe conditions at a parking structure to alert 311.

This is the eighth vacate order the DOB has made since the collapse last month.