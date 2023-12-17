New York City officials deem "Gift of Fifth" Open Streets Program a rousing success

NEW YORK -- Before the worst of the storm moved in Sunday, people braved the rain to enjoy the last day of Open Streets along Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

The city is calling the program a holiday success.

'Twas the week before Christmas, and the "Gift of Fifth" Holiday Open Streets was a sight to see, taste, and even smell for a second year in a row.

"It's different. I love it," said tourist Mitch Livensparger of Indiana.

Livensparger hadn't been back to visit the city in 30 years, and took full advantage of the extra space on Fifth Avenue from 48th to 59th streets with his family from Florida, Georgia, and even Chile.

"Being 5 years old, I don't remember much, but now it's just like, wow, I get to take it all in. I could remember this," Livensparger said.

To make it even more of an experience for the senses, this year Nest New York diffused its iconic holiday candle scent from pine tree planters.

"So when you see these Christmas trees, inside are scent machines emitting the holiday fragrance," said Laura Slatkin, founder of Nest New York.

Also unique to this year, the original sleigh from the movie "Elf" was displayed, celebrating 20 years since the film's release.

"We know it's a special piece of history," said Larry Northcote, fire district manager and volunteer firefighter for Halesite, New York.

"I never, ever could've imagined it. That's why I always repeat, anything is possible," sleigh owner Mark Bozek said.

Bozek bought the one-ton sleigh, Kringle 3000, jet turbine engine and all, at an online auction for $12,000 in 2003, and it has been on display at the Halesite Fire Department on Long Island every holiday season since.

"I want smiles and as Buddy the Elf says, 'Smiling is my favorite thing,'" Bozek said.

And while umbrellas have been part of the scenery for all three Sundays of Open Streets this month, at least we can say it didn't turn crowds away, as there were more food vendors and performers this year.

"It's not stopping New Yorkers from coming out this year," said Yating Liu, New York's City's chief public realm officer.

"I don't care, as long as we're in the street having fun, celebrating the holidays. It's all about the spirit and it's always fun to be here with the family," said Langston Titus of Manhattan.

This year's Open Streets Programs brought 22 live performances and 19 food vendors, from candied fruit to bao buns.

"There's no better place to be in the country, in the country, around this holiday season than in New York City," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"It's very joyful, very comfortable, and there's a lot of Christmas spirit," added Douglas Titus of Manhattan.

After only its second year keeping parts of Fifth Avenue car free, organizers said the "Gift of Fifth" is one that'll continue giving for holiday seasons to come.