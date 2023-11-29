Holidays bring Gridlock Alert Days back to NYC; What to know for this year's Open Streets

NEW YORK -- Making your way through Midtown will look a little different this holiday season.

Starting this Sunday, all of Fifth Avenue from 48th to 59th streets will be closed to traffic to allow people to take in the sights and sounds of the season.

City Hall says this will happen December 3rd, 10th and 17th from noon to 6 p.m. as part of Open Streets. It also includes the areas surrounding Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall.

"If you plan accordingly, you can do this really well," said Carrie Lee, traffic expert and reporter with the Total Traffic & Weather Network.

Lee told CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook the next few weeks will be messy for commuters, but there are things people can do now to prepare.

"If you don't have to drive in, don't." said Lee. "I'm not kidding when I say this, it can take you two hours just to go a few blocks. So the idea is if you drive and you're coming from the George Washington Bridge or the other boroughs, then plan to park far away and then walk down."

Lee also said public transportation is a vital resource she recommends people use to make this period flow well.

Also, leave home early to get to the city and factor in the upcoming Gridlock Alert Days. This year, there are at least four projected gridlock days each week leading up to Christmas.

"Pay attention to traffic reports, get on the maps and see what the trends are moving in the area," said Lee.

Finally, have realistic expectations. This season brings people from all over the world, which means streets will be packed, but planning wisely will help to ensure a successful month ahead.