New York City Health Department declares end to mpox outbreak
NEW YORK -- The outbreak of the disease formerly known as monkeypox is officially over in New York City.
According to the city's health department, the transmission of mpox has remained very low for two consecutive months.
More than 100,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated for the virus since the summer.
The city's announcement comes one day after the United States ended the federal public health emergency for the outbreak.
