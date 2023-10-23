New York City lawmakers looks to improve safety standards for e-bikes and lithium-ion batteries

NEW YORK -- New York City lawmakers will hold a hearing Monday to discuss the longstanding issue of lithium-ion batteries.

The City Council will focus on safety standards for the batteries that power e-bikes and e-scooters, with the goal of preventing deadly and dangerous fires.

Just this past weekend, a firefighter was hurt battling a warehouse fire in Brooklyn, where hundreds of e-bikes and other mobility devices were being stored.

"These batteries, any moment, even if you have them in your house, they're going to blow. Don't know when they're defected," one resident said.

The FDNY says this year alone, lithium-ion batteries have caused 214 fires, 116 injuries and 14 deaths.

As for Sunday's fire, officials are still looking into what sparked the flames.