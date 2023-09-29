Judge rules New York City can raise minimum wage for Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash workers

Judge says NYC can raise minimum wage for food delivery workers

Judge says NYC can raise minimum wage for food delivery workers

Judge says NYC can raise minimum wage for food delivery workers

NEW YORK -- In a big win for deliver workers in New York City, a judge ruled Thursday that Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub cannot block the city's mandated pay raise.

They're part of what makes the city run. Rain or shine. Now, they're getting a raise.

"This is going to give us a sense of stability. It's going to turn this into a dignified job," said delivery driver Joshua Wood.

A judge ruled that city regulators can raise the minimum wage for app-based food delivery workers.

This city said delivery workers have been making an average of $11 per hour. That rises to $17.96 now, and to $19.96 by 2025 after adjustments for inflation.

"That's the difference between taking home $100 after a full day of work, maybe a little bit more, to taking home something you can survive off of," said Wood.

"Our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us, and now we can finally deliver for them," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The city announced the new minimum wage in June, but Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub tried to block it.

The big three delivery companies said paying workers higher wages will mean higher prices for businesses and consumers at home.

"What they are trying to do is come up with an excuse not to pay their workers," said Wood.

"They can't keep profiting off the backs of immigrant workers while paying them pennies in New York City and get away with it," said Ligia Guallpa, executive director of Workers Justice Project.

In a statement to CBS New York, a DoorDash spokesperson said the ruling "will reduce opportunity and increase costs for all New Yorkers."

That premise was rejected in the state supreme court ruling.