New York City gearing up for Village Halloween Parade on Monday

NEW YORK -- One of the biggest Halloween attractions in the city returns on Monday night.

Barricades were being put out Sunday, ahead of the Village Parade.

Thousands are expected to attend, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

There's something special about Halloween in the city.

"The city comes out to play, and when people play together, they forget their differences. Play is our healing and I think that we should play more together," French tourist Annalie Killian said.

The elaborate displays remind adults of what it's like to be a kid, and for the children it's a chance to be something else.

On West 69th Street, decorating homes for the holiday has been a long-standing tradition.

"It's nice to have an audience," said Jim Sperber of the Upper West Side.

Sperber is an artist. His windows and front yard are like a canvas.

"The kids like it. We try and make it somewhat funny, a little bit scary, but kind of keep it on the light side as well," Sperber said.

His audience includes neighbors, like Patty Lakin, whose kids are now over 40, but remembers bringing them here for the same experience.

"It's really terrific. It's really wonderful to see it happening all over again. After COVID, people are back out and decorating," Lakin said.

For Juan Parra and his family in Deer Park on Long Island, the block is part of the Halloween experience in the city.

"It's actually good to see everything compacted on one block like this, and everyone getting creative," he said. "It's mind blowing. It's pretty cool."

One of the most popular events on Halloween is the Village Parade, which attracts thousands. On the eve of the 49th annual parade, the route has been prepped with barricades, and street closure signs.

Basil Twist, a well-known puppeteer, is an organizer.

"This year, the theme in the parade is freedom, which is the freedom to go outside and do express yourself with your fellow New Yorkers in a huge, fun, beautiful way," Twist said.

He says the creativity is uniquely New York.

"The best way to do the parade, I think, is to be in the parade, actually. The parade is open to everybody," Twist said.

And for the first time ever, the parade will be led by all women, as the Brass Queens, an eight-piece brass band from Brooklyn, take their place on the grand marshal's float.

Anyone wanting to join in can line up along Canal at Sixth Avenue, with the parade set to start at 7 p.m. on Monday.