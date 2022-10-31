Watch CBS News

Brass Queens set to lead Village Halloween Parade

The Village Halloween Parade draws thousands of people dressed in the most spook-tacular costumes. For the first time, it will be led by all women from a Brooklyn jazz band. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with them ahead of the big day.
