New York City faith leaders counter extremist "day of hate" with "day of resolve"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Temple Emanu-El, a synagogue on the Upper East Side, held an outdoor Shabbat service Saturday in response to an increase in antisemitism

It followed social media posts by extremists declaring a "day of hate" and urging people to target and harass Jewish communities. 

Rabbis and other faith leaders were united in sending a message declaring it a "day of resolve." 

"We put ourselves out here with our faith leaders to have our service to say we're here. We're not intimidated and we are a strong community and very proud to celebrate being Jewish," said Mo Glazman, senior cantor at Temple Emanu-El. 

The NYPD deployed additional resources to houses of worship across the city this weekend out of an abundance of caution.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

