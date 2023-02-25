New York City faith leaders counter extremist "day of hate" with "day of resolve"
NEW YORK -- Temple Emanu-El, a synagogue on the Upper East Side, held an outdoor Shabbat service Saturday in response to an increase in antisemitism.
It followed social media posts by extremists declaring a "day of hate" and urging people to target and harass Jewish communities.
Rabbis and other faith leaders were united in sending a message declaring it a "day of resolve."
"We put ourselves out here with our faith leaders to have our service to say we're here. We're not intimidated and we are a strong community and very proud to celebrate being Jewish," said Mo Glazman, senior cantor at Temple Emanu-El.
The NYPD deployed additional resources to houses of worship across the city this weekend out of an abundance of caution.
