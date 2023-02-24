Mayor Eric Adams shows support for Broadway musical "Parade" after antisemitic protest
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams took the stage at a performance of the Broadway musical "Parade" on Thursday to show his support for the cast and crew.
The mayor addressed the sold-out audience after the Broadway show was targeted by antisemitic protesters Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Patrons of Broadway musical "Parade" targeted by Neo-Nazis
The musical revival stars Ben Platt and tells the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was wrongly convicted of murder and lynched by a mob in Georgia in the early 1900s.
After word spread about the hateful display, crowds lined up outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to buy tickets.
"When we fill a theater, we send a message out there that this is not a place where hate lives," Adams said.
"Parade" is now in previews and opens Thursday, March 16.
