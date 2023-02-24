Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams shows support for Broadway musical "Parade" after antisemitic protest

By CBS New York Team

Theater fans flock to support "Parade" after antisemitic protest
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams took the stage at a performance of the Broadway musical "Parade" on Thursday to show his support for the cast and crew.

The mayor addressed the sold-out audience after the Broadway show was targeted by antisemitic protesters Tuesday night.

The musical revival stars Ben Platt and tells the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was wrongly convicted of murder and lynched by a mob in Georgia in the early 1900s.

After word spread about the hateful display, crowds lined up outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to buy tickets.

"When we fill a theater, we send a message out there that this is not a place where hate lives," Adams said.

"Parade" is now in previews and opens Thursday, March 16.

