Mayor Eric Adams shows support for Broadway musical "Parade" after antisemitic protest

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams took the stage at a performance of the Broadway musical "Parade" on Thursday to show his support for the cast and crew.

The mayor addressed the sold-out audience after the Broadway show was targeted by antisemitic protesters Tuesday night.

The musical revival stars Ben Platt and tells the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was wrongly convicted of murder and lynched by a mob in Georgia in the early 1900s.

After word spread about the hateful display, crowds lined up outside the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to buy tickets.

"When we fill a theater, we send a message out there that this is not a place where hate lives," Adams said.

"Parade" is now in previews and opens Thursday, March 16.