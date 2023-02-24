Police, rabbis urge vigilance after extremists call for "Day of Hate" Saturday

Jewish community warned to be vigilant after threats for "Day of Hate"

TENAFLY, N.J. - Police are asking people in the Jewish community to be vigilant this weekend after online threats are calling for a so-called "Day of Hate."

There are no credible threats here, but police and rabbis are taking the issue seriously.

"We are not afraid. We will have services just like we always do," said Rabbi Jordan Millstein of Temple Sinai of Bergen County.

Millstein says with a rise in extremist activity, security is always tight at Temple Sinai of Bergen County, and it will be even tighter this weekend.

"We should not be cowed. It's exactly what people like this want," he said.

The latest threat, coming in the form of social media posts, declaring Saturday a national "Day of Hate" by extremists urging others to harass and target Jewish communities.

I have directed @nyspolice & @NYSDHSES to closely monitor the safety of Jewish communities this Shabbat.



While there are no credible threats to New Yorkers at this time, we will remain vigilant. My top priority is the safety of New Yorkers. #ShabbatOfPeaceNotHate — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 24, 2023

The NYPD said there are no specific threats to New York City: "While there are no identified threats to New York City, out of an abundance of caution, the Department will deploy additional resources to sensitive locations, including houses of worship, throughout the weekend. We urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you see anything suspicious, please call 1-888–NYC-SAFE."

Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, said they have increased the numbers of on duty officers, both marked and unmarked.

"I would say if you are a regular temple and prayer observer, you should go and you should live your life as you normally do. The issue here is being vigilant and being very self-aware of your environment and what's around you," said Jason Shames of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.

Officials with the ADL say members of the Jewish community should stand united against hate.

"We want communities not to be afraid. We'd like people to consider this to be a sabbath of peace, to go and attend and to attend safely," said Etzion Neuer of the ADL of New York

Many synagogues will have added security and extra police patrols Saturday, which is the Jewish sabbath.

"We are telling our volunteers in the community to be keenly aware of their surroundings and be on high alert," said Evan Bernstein of the Community Security Service.

At Temple Sinai of Bergen County, Millstein said he plans to address the "Day of Hate" with worshipers this weekend. The message: Be vigilant, but don't be afraid.

Police urge people to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.