Masbia Soup Kitchen donates shoes to migrants from Texas arriving at Port Authority

NEW YORK -- More migrants on buses from Texas arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday.

The Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn is supporting the asylum seekers by donating clothes and shoes.

"We're here today at the Port Authority Bus Terminal and we're giving out fresh shoes for people. So those who come off the buses, some don't have shoes, some are here with flip-flops, some have torn shoes. We're basically trying to give people their dignity back. They're traveling form very far, people who just arrived to the United States and now arriving to New York City. We want to give them the real New York welcome they deserve. They deserve their dignity, they deserve to be treated as human beings," said Alexander Rapaport, executive director.

More than 11,000 migrants have come to the city so far this year, according to Mayor Eric Adams.