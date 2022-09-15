New York City opens resource center for asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- The Big Apple has opened the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center.

Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials toured the center just before it opened its doors on Thursday morning.

Operated by Catholic Charities of New York, the center will serve as a central place where newly arrived asylum seekers will receive legal services and resources that will help them integrate and thrive in the city.

"It doesn't matter if you came here on the Mayflower or on a bus at the Port Authority, you deserve the dignity and respect that this city continues to show. We're going to show the compassion, the commitment, the understanding, and a helping hand," Adams said.

The mayor said 11,600 asylum seekers have been sent to New York over the last five months by governors from other states, and 8,500 remain in the city's shelter system.

He said his administration has requested additional help from the state and federal government.