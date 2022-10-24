Hundreds pack Bhakti Center on Lower East Side for Diwali celebrations

NEW YORK -- Diwali is being celebrated Monday night around the world.

Here at home, the festival of lights has become a growing tradition on the Lower East Side.

People made their way to the Bhakti Center for what's a very spiritual event. The holiday is all about the concept of light overcoming darkness, and there's symbolism of that in every corner of the temple, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.

The stage was set for a night of celebrations at the center.

"I like to think of the Bhakti Center as my spiritual home. So for me, this place is home no matter what and it's home for anyone no matter what their faith or background is and that just represents New York City so perfectly," Rukmini Poddar said.

The Hindu temple tucked away on the Lower East Side was set to host hundreds looking to join together for Diwali.

"People expect a lot of sweets, families coming together, an exchange of good spirit, and, generally, it's expected to be a journey from darkness to light," Suman Chaki said.

The festival of lights has become a growing staple in the city, and across the country. Dayal Gauranga Das, the executive director of the Bhakti Center, said there is good reason for that growth.

"I think people are turning towards higher thinking and higher values," Das said.

The idea of light overcoming darkness is not exclusive to any one religion, country, or race, which is part of the mass appeal.

"Anybody can come and experience because it's inherit to the soul of who we are, that lightness," Das said.

The goal here is to make sure there's a sense of community, and engagement in celebrations steeped in tradition, while at the same time being open to anyone.