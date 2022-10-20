New York City announces plan to make Diwali a school holiday

NEW YORK -- New York City students could soon have a day off to observe Diwali.

Thursday, school leaders announced legislation to make it an official public school holiday.

"The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jains faiths who celebrate Diwali," said New York State Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar.

"We can get this done during this legislative session, so next year we can say as a city of New York that Diwali is a holiday, school holiday," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Diwali would replace Anniversary Day, which recognizes the first Sunday School in Brooklyn in the 1800s, on the school calendar.